YOUNG STARS: Day excited to embrace challenge of Rookie Camp

PENTICTON, BC – A day in the life of goaltender Nathaniel Day is best spent at the rink working on his craft and chipping away at reaching the rank of 'NHL goaltender' in the coming years as a member of the Oilers.

“The greatest place on earth,” said goaltender Nathaniel Day before speaking with Oilers TV following Thursday’s skate at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Despite making his way to the Okanagan this weekend for his second Oilers Rookie Camp and Young Stars Classic tournament after being selected by the 184th overall (sixth round) by Edmonton at the 2023 NHL Draft, the prospect netminder & current Flint Firebirds shot-stopper wasn’t alluding to the picturesque surroundings of Penticton.

Instead, the 19-year-old from Burlington, Ont. was expressing his excitement to be back in the Oilers set-up for another Rookie Camp focused on getting better, with the end goal for himself and every other attending prospect this weekend of being the NHL and satisfying their life-long dreams of playing in the League.

“It’s a dream come true,” Day said. “It's been a goal since I was little – probably about three years old – to be here. Any chance I get to put on the Oilers logo is pretty special. It’s pretty emotional too. It's something I've worked towards my whole life and spent a lot of time and hard work doing, so it's awesome.

“Anytime I get to wear the Oilers logo or be out here, it's the happiest place on earth and couldn't be happier to be here.”