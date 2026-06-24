TALKING POINTS: Mike Babcock unveiled as new Oilers Head Coach

Tim Shipton, EVP, Communications & Gaming, OEGSE delivers the opening remarks:

“It’s exciting to see everybody. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Katz family and the Oilers organization, we just want to thank everybody for joining us today."

"Certainly, it’s an exciting day for the organization and our fans across Oil Country. I appreciate everybody being here for this media availability with our general manager, Stan Bowman, our new head coach, Mike Babcock, and associate coach D.J. Smith. Welcome to Edmonton, gentlemen. We’re excited to have you.”

“We'll begin with brief opening comments, and then we'll open it up to the floor for questions from the media. So with that, Stan, I'm going to turn it over to you for some opening comments.”

Stan Bowman provides his opening comments on the hiring of Mike Babcock:

“Thanks, Tim. Welcome everyone. Thanks for taking some time here. I thought I would start by giving a recap of where we've been, then turn it over to Mike for his comments."

“We met the last time in this room, probably six or seven weeks ago, at the end of our season, and at that time I explained that the plan was to do a thorough review of our team. We had a disappointing end to the season, so we wanted to evaluate all aspects of the team, and that's where we left it. So a lot has happened since that point. Those conversations that I had revolved around internal discussions with management. We did a thorough analytical review of what happened this season on the ice. I also had the exit meetings with the players, got their perspective on things, and then we took some time to reflect as a management group on where we wanted to go. We made a decision that we felt we needed a new voice to be the leader of the team from the coaching perspective. So we made the change, and then that set in motion a new process, and we are trying to find the next coach. So we spent some time discussing what attributes the coach would ideally have, and part of it was in analyzing our season and what went well, what didn't go well, and also trying to look at what we think we need in order to get to the next level."

“One of those attributes that we decided were imperative was a coach with experience, and the last two coaches that the Oilers hired were first-time coaches. I think that at the time they were brought in, it made a lot of sense, and it was a really good fit. I think you have to look at where the organization is right now, and at this moment in time, I think we need something different than we had before. The qualities being looked for were a strong pedigree and a lot of experience. This is a hockey market here. The fans are passionate, the expectations are high, so we were looking for somebody who clearly has experience, and also having a winning pedigree was important.

“So we set out to speak to those people. We had a process that we put in place. We went through it. I talked to some different coaches, and I remember placing a call to Mike. I know Mike a little bit. He was in Detroit when my dad was there as an advisor, so I've had a friendly relationship with Mike for a while, and I know those days in Detroit when he was coaching, and my dad had just finished coaching, they would talk hockey every day, and my dad would talk about Mike's mind for the game and his attention to detail. So I was familiar with Mike, but I hadn't spoken to him in a few years. I placed that call, and kind of learned what he was doing, and also asked him if he was interested in talking about the position in Edmonton.

“I remember his answer was like, ‘I've got a great thing going on here. I've enjoyed my life,’ but he said, ‘Your situation is really interesting. Let me think about it.’ So we had a couple of follow-up conversations, and then that led to an in-person meeting with me, Mike, and [President of Hockey Operations] Jeff Jackson. The three of us met for probably three and a half hours. We talked about our team, had a lot of deep dives on a variety of topics, and I left that conversation very impressed with Mike's knowledge of the game, knowledge of our team’s perspective and insight on how he could be a helpful member of where we're going with this team. I was really impressed. I went into that meeting really with no expectations. I had a lot of questions to ask. I walked out of there very impressed.”

“Part of the conversations in that meeting, Mike said that he would want to have a conversation with some of the players just to understand where their minds are at as well, and I'm sure Mike will get into that. So then that took place as well. Mike met with some of our players. The next part of the process was a meeting with ownership, so this stretched out for a long period of time. Once we crossed all those bridges and we really felt Mike was the guy, then we reached out to the NHL to contact them and get their thoughts on Mike returning to coach for us, and they wanted to do a review of things, and it took a little bit of time, so we were patient with that. At the conclusion of that, they said that they put their release out about a week or so ago, and then we moved forward. So that's what took us here today.

“Very excited to be sitting here in front of you with these two great coaches. D.J. was also part of this process recently. Once Mike was excited to join our staff, we started talking about how we could make this an elite coaching staff, and D.J.’s experience as a head coach, as well as an associate coach, he's done a little bit of everything. He's got a great track record, so I'm excited and I'll turn it over to Mike.”

Mike Babcock speaks for the first time as Oilers Head Coach:

“Thanks very much, Stan. I think you covered everything I was going to say, but well done. Thanks [to my wife] for coming here today and being with me, and thanks for agreeing to let us have this opportunity. Then for my kids, I know you'll be watching. I love you. I appreciate your support. To me, today feels kind of like it was in 2002 when I joined Anaheim. You're joining the best league in the world, and you feel grateful. It's an unbelievable place. I'm a Western Canada guy. The Oil has fans like nobody, so it's a special thing."

“I have to tell you, I was enjoying retirement. I never thought that we'd be back in this room or that I’d be coaching again. My son was coaching. I get to break down lots of clips and watch lots of hockey because he's involved, so you get your juices that way. But I never thought of this. Stan kind of told you what happened when they reached out. The little caveat, though, was knowing that I was going to get together with Connor, Leon and Zach. That was worth the drive, I’ve got to tell you, that kind of changed everything."

“Stan said when I sat in the meeting with him, Jackson and Harrison [Katz], after three and a half hours, it was very evident that there was an alignment there. We went back and forth on what we had to do to become championship material, and I left that meeting thinking, ‘This is pretty good.’ When I sat down with the players, that was just phenomenal. So the interaction with star players who want nothing more than to win and tell you how they're willing to change and adjust to make that happen is pretty exciting for a coach.

“I have to tell you, I went through in detail the changes that would have to be made for us to have success when it mattered, and when they said they were all in, like Stan said, the next step was to get together with the ownership group. It's so important when you're the coach of an NHL team that you're all aligned with the general manager. What I mean by that is there's going to be lots of hard communication, but as long as that communication is straightforward and behind closed doors and respectful of one another, you have a chance to improve the organization and get better. That's what those four hours were. I was so impressed. You know, I'd really like to thank Daryl at this time. Just the way he stood up here in the last three weeks, I'm so impressed. I'm impressed with his family and what he's done, so I'm thankful.

“Just to wrap up here, obviously, a lot of things have changed since I talked about 2002. It's 2026 today. The leagues changed, the players have changed, and you have to change and grow as a coach. You just have to. I know from experience that what won at the Olympics in Vancouver in 2010 couldn't win in Sochi 2014. You have to adjust, you have to get better, you have to change, and that's the process that starts here tomorrow. We're very excited to get going, and we're really thankful for this opportunity. Thank you."