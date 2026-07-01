RELEASE: Oilers acquire Devon Levi from Buffalo

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goaltender Devon Levi and a seventh-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Edmonton’s third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Levi (6’0”, 192 lbs, 24) spent last season with the Sabres’ AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, compiling a record of 23-20-9 with a 2.83 goals-against average, 904 save percentage and three shutouts. His 23 wins were the eighth-most among AHL goalies this past season.

In 36 career starts with the Sabres, he earned 17 wins while posting a 3.29 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Over 120 career AHL games with the Amerks, spanning parts of three seasons, he had a record of 64-39-17 with a 2.52 goals-against average, .914 save percentage, and 10 shutouts, while earning an AHL All-Star Game nod during the 2024-25 season.

Over 16 career postseason starts with Rochester, he went 8-8 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and three shutouts.

Selected by the Florida Panthers with the 212th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native was dealt to the Sabres in July of 2021. Levi made his NHL debut on March 31, 2023 making 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers less than a week after the conclusion of his two-year collegiate career at Northeastern University (NCAA, Hockey East).