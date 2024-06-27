TALKING POINTS: Jeff Jackson discusses Thursday’s Ken Holland announcement

Jackson on the potential buyout of Jack Campbell and negotiations with Leon Draisaitl’s camp on a new contract:

“At this point, I'm not going to comment on Jack. We're looking at every option we can on various things, including Jack, but at this point, we're not planning that. We're considering it, and I would say with respect to Leon, we haven't started negotiations with him. I'm sure that during this week here at the Draft I will see Mike Liut, who's his agent, and we'll have a discussion.

"I think it's critically important that the general manager is in place before we get into the meat of that discussion because I'm sure for Leon and his representatives are going to want to know what the vision is, who the GM is and all of those sorts of things. It's a big move and it's a commitment from Leon. I think that he knows me and the way that I operate, and I think that we'll have a very good general manager in place. But I'm assuming they're going to want to wait and know who that is before we really get into it."

Jackson on a move made by Holland that stood out to him during his time with the Oilers:

“Yeah, there are a couple that have immensely contributed to the team’s success. Obviously, the Zach Hyman free-agent signing was a brilliant one. Not only has Zach continued to improve as a goalscorer, but he brings so much leadership to the team. For anybody who covers the team on this call, you know the quality of the person that he is, so that's one. Obviously, the Mattias Ekholm trade with Nashville at the deadline a year ago can be another thing that's looked at as it sort of changed the trajectory of a lot of things. Ekky brings so much leadership, compete and mentoring. It allowed us last year to elevate Bouch, and he responded. They're a great pair. But those two things, you see what's on the ice, but those two guys in particular off the ice – adding to Leon, to Connor, to Nuge, to Nursey – we have an amazing leadership group and it's not just two or three guys anymore. It's a big group. So those two moves by Ken I would say were excellent moves."

Jackson on if there were any discussions about extending Holland’s contract:

“No, we never got into that. As I said earlier, we sort of just agreed right from when I got hired that we would only have one year left. We would work together closely. We had a great relationship. We were very collaborative. We spent a ton of time together. All the moves we made were things that we discussed with each other. I think it was just sort of understood that's what he wanted.

"He made a comment to me, ‘You probably want to have your own guy, and it's probably time'. But that didn't change the way we operated this year. Kenny was so engaged. There was no time when he wasn't doing what he's done for the past 30 years as a general manager in the league, and I think the proof was in the pudding. Right to the very end, he did a great job.”

Jackson on negotiating an extension for Draisaitl and the risk of not having a deal in place before the start of the ’24-25 NHL season:

“Obviously, Draisaitl is a top-five player in this league and he's been here for a long time – ten years. He and Connor have played together for a long time and he's had a lot of success personally as a player. Our team has had success, especially this year.

“To answer your question, I've alluded to this a few times. I don't feel the pressure of any date to do this. He's got another year on his contract. He likes playing in Edmonton. He likes this team. He likes the coaches. We need to sit down and talk about not only money, but philosophically about where the team is going to go and what we're trying to do.

“I mentioned earlier that he needs to know who the new GM is before we really do that because he's not going to commit long term and not know who the guy that's with him day-to-day – on the planes, in the hotel, on the road and all that sort of stuff – and who's managing the team. So I feel confident that we'll sit down as soon as we can. Obviously, it's of critical importance for us, and if we don't have something done by July 15, we'll keep working on it. We’ve got a year to work on it. We want to keep this group together and it’s a priority to do that with Leon. But I don't feel like a date here in the next two, three days or July 1 or anything like that where we have to do something or we're putting ourselves in peril. I just don't feel like that.

Jackson on considering Draisaitl and McDavid’s contracts together or if they’re looked at separately:

“Leon's going to make his decision and Connor makes his decision. It's not like there's some connection that's practical right now. Their deals don't line up. The guys are very close friends. They're confidants of each other. They share lots. I know that because I was with Connor for years as an agent and I know the deep relationship that Leon and Connor have, so I think there's probably going to be a point where we sit down with both of them and chat. Connor's not going to be involved in a negotiation involving Leon, but philosophically, when we get our new general manager, I'm sure we're going to meet and talk about things and not do it in a vacuum.

"I think it's important that we have the collaboration of our top two players. They will know what the vision is and what our new GM is thinking, so I sort of anticipated it at some point. I'm not sure when that is because Connor's got a wedding coming up in a month and there's lots of planning, and I'm sure he's going to decompress here for a little bit. And same with Leon. I've got all the stuff that I need to take care of, culminating with hiring a new general manager.”