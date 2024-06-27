RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Ken Holland

CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson has released a statement regarding President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Ken Holland

Holland
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson has released the following statement regarding President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Ken Holland:

"The Edmonton Oilers and Ken Holland have mutually agreed that his contract will not be extended beyond the end of its current term. Over the past five seasons as General Manager, Ken has not only built the Edmonton Oilers into one of the NHL's best teams, he has also established a deeply rooted foundation of success and a culture of winning that will continue well into the future. Thanks in large part to Ken's outstanding work, Edmonton has become a destination city for players around the National Hockey League. We wish Ken, Cindi and his entire family the very best and thank him for his leadership and contributions to the Oilers organization and the City of Edmonton."

Jeff Jackson will speak with the media today at 11:30am MT live on OilersPlus.com.

