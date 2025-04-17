RELEASE: Oilers vs. Kings first-round schedule announced

The Oilers & Kings will meet for the fourth straight year in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting with Game 1 on Monday at 8:00pm MT in Los Angeles

GettyImages-2150509731
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL has announced the first-round schedule for all eight of the League's first-round matchups, including the fourth consecutive meeting between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings that's set to begin on Monday, April 21 at Crypto.com Arena at 8:00pm MT.

The Oilers have eliminated the Kings in all three previous encounters, winning in seven games in 2022, six games in 2023 and five games in 2024.

Los Angeles secured home-ice advantage with their victory over Edmonton on April 14 at Rogers Place and took three of the four regular season meetings.

Here is the game schedule for the opening round series:

  • GAME 1 @LAK – Monday, April 21, 8pm MT
  • GAME 2 @LAK – Wednesday, April 23, 8pm MT
  • GAME 3 @EDM – Friday, April 25, 8pm MT
  • GAME 4 @EDM – Sunday, April 27, 7:30pm MT
  • GAME 5 @LAK – Tuesday April 29, TBD
  • GAME 6 @EDM – Thursday May 1, TBD
  • GAME 7 @LAK – Saturday, May 3, TBD

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

The Oilers & Kings are set to square off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

