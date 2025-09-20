RELEASE: Oilers unveil new alternate jersey

Uniform blends Fanatics technology & innovation with a classic design built for Oil Country

Alt Jersey - Ekholm Action Shot horz
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers unveiled their new alternate jersey today during the team's sixth annual Fan Day in partnership with Global Edmonton and 880 CHED.

Fans in attendance at Rogers Place were treated to the video reveal of the jersey that blends Fanatics technology and innovation with a classic design that is built for Oil Country, evoking nostalgic brands that were trusted to keep machines running smoothly, in the shop and in the field.

Design highlights include:

  • Honours the region the team calls home for the first time
  • Special patch saluting the work ethic of Oil Country's industries
  • Oil drop details in the scripted "s" and an oil drop tag sewn on the back hemline
  • Light tan-coloured base with a broken-in feel
  • Blue collar – how Oil Country was built

The new alternate jersey is now available for pre-order at IceDistrictAuthentics.com and will be stocked at the ICE District Authentics Official Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza as of October 7.

The Oilers will wear this jersey seven times during the 2025-26 season, debuting the look at Rogers Place against the Utah Mammoth on October 28. Other home dates include December 4 vs. Seattle, December 6 vs. Winnipeg, December 23 vs. Calgary and January 31 vs. Minnesota.

The team will also take the jersey on the road to Chicago on January 12 and Nashville on January 13.

The Oilers unveiled their new alternate jersey during Saturday's Fan Day

