RELEASE: Oilers & Stars set for Western Conference Final rematch

Edmonton aims to replicate 2024 result as they won in six games to advance to the Final

GettyImages-2154648981
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – For the second year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will square off for a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Wednesday to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final, and the Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 on Saturday to earn their rematch with the Edmonton squad that knocked them out in six games last season.

The 2025 Western Conference Final will start Wednesday in Dallas. Here is the full schedule:

  • GAME 1 @DAL – Wednesday, May 21, 6pm MT
  • GAME 2 @DAL – Friday, May 23, 6pm MT
  • GAME 3 @EDM – Sunday, May 25, 1pm MT
  • GAME 4 @EDM – Tuesday, May 27, 6pm MT
  • GAME 5 @DAL – Thursday, May 29, 6pm MT (if necessary)
  • GAME 6 @EDM – Saturday, May 31, 6pm MT (if necessary)
  • GAME 7 @DAL – Monday, June 2, 6pm MT (if necessary)

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

