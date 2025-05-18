RELEASE: Oilers & Stars set for Western Conference Final rematch

EDMONTON, AB – For the second year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will square off for a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Wednesday to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final, and the Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 on Saturday to earn their rematch with the Edmonton squad that knocked them out in six games last season.

The 2025 Western Conference Final will start Wednesday in Dallas. Here is the full schedule:

GAME 1 @DAL – Wednesday, May 21, 6pm MT

GAME 2 @DAL – Friday, May 23, 6pm MT

GAME 3 @EDM – Sunday, May 25, 1pm MT

GAME 4 @EDM – Tuesday, May 27, 6pm MT

GAME 5 @DAL – Thursday, May 29, 6pm MT (if necessary)

GAME 6 @EDM – Saturday, May 31, 6pm MT (if necessary)

GAME 7 @DAL – Monday, June 2, 6pm MT (if necessary)

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.