RELEASE: Oilers sign Mike Hoffman to PTO

The 34-year-old forward has recorded 228 goals and 259 assists in 745 career NHL games

GettyImages-2016308197
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mike Hoffman to a professional tryout (PTO).

The veteran of 745 career NHL regular season games plus 33 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs will attend Oilers training camp on a tryout basis after spending the 2023-24 campaign with the San Jose Sharks, scoring 10 goals and 13 assists in 66 games.

The 34-year-old from Kitchener, Ont. has tallied 228 goals and 259 assists in his regular season career, as well as 11 goals and nine assists in the playoffs.

Hoffman was selected in the fifth round (130th overall) at the 2009 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators and has recorded the 11th-most career points from his draft class.

