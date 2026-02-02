RELEASE: Oilers sign Leppanen to one-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Atro Leppänen to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Leppänen (6’0”, 183 lbs, 27) has posted three goals and 17 assists over 28 games with Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield. Along with leading all Condors rearguards in scoring, the Finnish defender has recorded four multi-point efforts along with a seven-game point streak earlier in the season, tallying a goal and eight assists.

Prior to signing with Edmonton, Leppänen enjoyed a remarkable final season with Vaasan Sport in Liiga (Finland) recording a league-high 63 points (21-42-63) over 60 games which set an all-time Liiga record for points by a defenceman. His 42 assists were also tops among all blueliners, while his 21 goals ranked second. He also added three assists in eight playoff appeaeances.

Through two seasons in Finland's top league, the left-shot defenceman has skated in 115 games, putting up 33 goals with 58 assists for 91 points.