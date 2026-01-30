GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Smelling blood in the water.

Zach Hyman scored the winner 1:06 into overtime on Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers stormed back from three goals down in the third period to earn a 4-3 comeback victory over the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place, locking down their first three-game win streak of the season.

"I think nobody really wanted to talk about it, and it's good that we got that third one out of the way," Kasperi Kapanen said. "So I'm sure guys have been thinking about it a little bit throughout the year, but hopefully, from now on, we can just keep playing well and then extend this win streak."

The Sharks took an early two-goal lead only 1:35 into the contest off goals from Collin Graf and Adam Gaudette before Michael Misa made it 3-0 half a period later, as they looked to end a seven-game losing streak against the Oilers by showing they're not the same team as seasons past with a hot start.

The Oilers responded early in the third period thanks to Leon Draisaitl's 26th goal of the season to make it 3-1 only 1:34 into the third period, before they pulled their goalie for the extra attacker with over four minutes left and scored twice through Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard to earn a point.

Just over a minute into the extra frame, Zach Hyman buried a one-timer that was set up by Connor McDavid to give the Oilers the comeback victory after Dmitry Orlov slid into netminder Yaroslav Askarov in the crease and impeded him from stopping the winger from scoring the winner.

"It's nice having three in a row, but more importantly, we beat a team that we need to keep behind us," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They've got games in hand on us, and we want to finish as high as we can in the standings. To do that, we have to win games, especially games against teams that are in our division that we want to pass, so I think that was the most important part of it."

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard both finished with a goal and two assists, while Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist.

The Oilers will look to make it four straight wins on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place.