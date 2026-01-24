PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Capitals

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch liked what he saw from Podkolzin, Draisaitl and Savoie together against Pittsburgh and wants the trio to continue together in hopes that it can get Mangiapane a few more minutes of ice time and more scoring opportunities to kickstart his offence.

"Last game, he started out on the fourth line, and we changed things up," Knoblauch said. "He moved up to Leon's line and they had a lot of good shifts. Spent a lot of time in the offensive zone. No goals, but just feel that he's playing with an edge, and I know it's been a very difficult season for him, but he still has great attitude and we feel that he can help our team by being tenacious, getting on the forecheck, making some plays, but he can also score some goals.

Mangiapane has six goals and six assists in 46 games this season, but has only scored twice in his last 18 games, so his opportunity to play in the top six tonight comes with the hope that he can rediscover some of that tenacity and scoring touch that saw him score 35 goals for the Calgary Flames in 2021-22.

"I think it kind of goes with the flow of the game," Mangiapane said. "When you're in the game and things are going on, someone lays a big hit on one of your players or whatever, there's a scrum in front of the net. That's usually when all that happens. Being tenacious and hard on the puck, that's kind of my game. Being in the corners, winning the little battles. It's the battle within the battles. So that's what I kind of pride myself on, and that's what I gotta keep doing.