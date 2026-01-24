PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Capitals

EDMONTON, AB – Andrew Mangiapane will play in the top six on the second line, while Connor Ingram will get the start between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night when Evan Bouchard plays in his 400th NHL game at Rogers Place against the Washington Capitals.
Bouchard is fourth in league scoring among defencemen this season with 49 points (11G, 38A), and his 287 points through 399 career games are the fifth-most among all active blueliners in the NHL over that span behind only Cale Makar (433), Quinn Hughes (375), Adam Fox (341) and Erik Karlsson (306).
The Oakville, Ont. product will play in his regular top-pairing role tonight alongside his Swedish counterpart Mattias Ekholm, who's tallied three assists for the Oilers over his last three games after going pointless in his previous six contests. Bouchard has four points (1G, 3A) over his last five against the Capitals.
Mangiapane was skating next to Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl on the second line during Saturday's morning skate as a continuation from the line shuffling in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh, and he looks poised to play in the top six again in place of Jack Roslovic, who was back centring the third line with Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie.