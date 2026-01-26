RELEASE: Oilers recall Samanski from Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have recalled forward Josh Samanski from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and loaned forward Isaac Howard.

The 23-year-old German has scored seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points in 39 games with the Condors this season – his first in North America after spending the previous four with the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in his home country.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound centreman will join Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl with the German national squad at next month's Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Howard has scored two goals and three assists for five points in 28 games with the Oilers this season, as well as 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 16 games with Bakersfield.