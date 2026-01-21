GAME RECAP: Devils 2, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Jake Allen made 22 saves, while forwards Arseny Gritsyuk and Cody Glass each had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils to deny the Edmonton Oilers another three-game win streak in a 2-1 defeat at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

"The fact that we haven't been able to get a little run, we want to get some momentum and win some games in a row, and that's how you climb up the standings," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I like the fact that we respond well after losses. We've got a good record after losses, but if we're going to be a really good team and move up to the standings, we've got to be able to win more than two games in a row.

After the Oilers shut out their opponents over back-to-back victories on the weekend, Gritsyuk was the first to beat an Oilers' goaltender in over seven periods when his one-timer squeaked through Tristan Jarry to give the Devils a 1-0 lead at 14:37 of the second period.

After Matt Savoie responded 1:39 later to equalize on a tip-in for his first goal in 16 games, Glass answered back only a minute and a half afterwards to restore New Jersey's lead before Allen helped lock down the Devils' victory over a dominant third period from the Oilers with 10 saves in the frame.

"Obviously, we weren't at our best," said Curtis Lazar, who skated in his 600th NHL game. "Kind of just lacked that last five or 10 percent urgency and playing connected. We pushed and played more of our brand of hockey at the end, but we just weren't able to get it done."

Tristan Jarry stopped 15 of 17 shots in his first home start for the Oilers, while Isaac Howard and Jake Walman each had assists in the defeat.

The Oilers will continue their eight-game homestand on Thursday against Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak & the Pittsburgh Penguins.