GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Capitals 5

EDMONTON, AB – Evan-sanity.

Evan Bouchard recorded his first career hat-trick as part of a historic six-point performance, while Connor McDavid contributed two goals and three assists that included the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night in a rallying 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place.

Playing in his 400th NHL game, Bouchard factored in on all six of Edmonton's goals to finish with three goals and three assists, making the keep-in with the net empty that led to Zach Hyman's equalizer with 32 seconds left in regulation before springing McDavid on a breakaway 47 seconds into overtime.

"Just a really solid, gutsy win," Bouchard said. "That was huge for us being down the last minute, not quitting, and getting the tying goal. It's a big homestand for us, so we really have to build on that and keep it going into the next game."

The Oakville, Ont. product became the fourth defenceman in NHL history to record at least three goals and three assists in a single game on an exclusive list that includes Bobby Orr, Tom Bladon and Doug Crossman, and the fourth Oilers blueliner to record six points behind Paul Coffey (twice) and Kevin Lowe.

"As good a game as I've seen from a defenceman," McDavid said. "Special. He can do that. That's his level. His best is among the best in the world, not just D-men. He's a special player, and he played great. He's the first over the boards for the penalty kill, has to do a lot of different things, and he just keeps getting better and better. I can't say enough good things about the guy."

McDavid scored his team-leading 31st and 32nd goals of the campaign to go along with three assists, taking over the NHL's scoring lead from Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon with 90 points (32G, 58A) in 53 games.

Leon Draisaitl also factored in with three assists, including the 600th of his career, while Zach Hyman finished with a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry picked up the win for the Oilers after making 13 saves on 15 shots in relief of Connor Ingram, who was pulled during the second period after allowing three goals on 11 shots.

The Oilers will continue their eight-game homestand on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks on Prime, with puck scheduled for 6:30 pm MST.