PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sharks

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is "on the edge" to suit up and remains day-to-day, while goaltender Connor Ingram will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in another Pacific Division matchup against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is hoping the Oilers will have their star Swedish defenceman available tonight for a visit from a Sharks squad that boasts sophomore standout Macklin Celebrini after deeming Ekholm day-to-day and questionable following the team's practice at Rogers Place on Wednesday.
"Obviously, he's a good player for us and a big part of our team, and we want to make sure that he's healthy moving forward and not making something worse," Knoblauch said. "We'll see if he's playing tonight. Same forward group as last game."
The 35-year-old has been one of Edmonton's many threats from the blueline in recent games with three goals and four assists over his last five contests, including his first-career hat trick in a 7-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, which followed Evan Bouchard's three-goal and six-point effort the game before against the Capitals to make the Oilers the first team in NHL hstory to have defencemen record hat tricks in consecutive games.
The Oilers scored the four fastest goals from defencemen in NHL history (3:49) during the second period against the Ducks and will look to rely upon them moving forward to make stops in their own end against the likes of Macklin Celebrini and jump into rushes to help create offence with the forwards.