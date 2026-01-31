PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

EDMONTON, AB – Streakin' time.

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to host the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Saturday, the players & coaches are relieved to talk about something other than their lack of a three-game winning streak this season after ending their drought on Thursday with a 4-3 comeback win over the San Jose Sharks.

“Never in doubt,” Kasperi Kapanen said. “That's hockey sometimes, you start late. But as the game went on, we knew we had to make a push in the third, and this team is always in it. That's a good example right there. As a good team, we need to start better. The first period was bad, and then after that, I thought we were playing better. Big two points.”

Having come close many times this season, the Oilers were again trending towards coming up short of winning three games in a row when the Sharks scored twice in the first two minutes and were leading 3-0 after two periods, aiming to pull within two points of Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division.

While the Sharks proved they're a much better team, one that will be tough to handle moving forward with the likes of Macklin Celebrini, the Oilers went on to show they're still the veteran and experienced squad – among the best in the NHL – and are never out of any game despite the scoreline.

"The good teams find ways to win hockey games," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We didn't get off to a good start, but we found a way. We don't want to play like that and put ourselves in that position all the time, so good teams find a way to win. Finally, we don't have to listen to 'three in a row' anymore."