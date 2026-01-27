GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 4

EDMONTON, AB – What an 'Ek' of a night.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm recorded his first career hat-trick, scoring three of his team's five goals from defenceman on Monday, while forward Leon Draisaitl had four assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 7-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place to end their rivals' win streak at seven games.

"He's going to be tough to play against every night, so when he has a night like this, it's obviously exciting," Ryan Nugent-Hopkin said. "It makes a huge difference for our team. He just decided to take over tonight. Bouch had a crazy game the other night, so it's cool that his partner did that, and the whole D-core stepped up."

After Evan Bouchard recorded Edmonton's first hat-trick from a defenceman in almost 20 years in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals, Ekholm helped make NHL history alongside his D partner by making the Oilers the first-ever team to have defencemen record hat-tricks in back-to-back games.

The Oilers scored four straight goals from their blueliners in a 3:49 stretch of the second period, with Spencer Stastney getting a bounce for his first goal in Blue & Orange before Darnell Nurse scored unassisted between a pair of Ekholm tallies inside to give Edmonton a three-goal cushion that they needed.

The Ducks fought back to make it a one-goal game with 6:22 left in regulation after forward Mikael Granlund picked up his own hat-trick, but Connor McDavid added insurance at six-on-five before Ekholm completed his three-goal effort with 11 seconds remaining into the empty net to secure the win.

"Pretty remarkable night," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "With the back-to-back hat tricks and then Matthias playing as many games as he has and finally getting his first, he told me he was close to getting a hat trick a long time ago, but tonight he wasn't missing that. That was right down the middle.

"It's nice to have those guys, and the odds of him scoring a hat-trick tonight were probably pretty low. But it's pretty exciting. He's been playing really good hockey, and the fact that he got three tonight, everyone's really happy for him."

Zach Hyman recorded a goal and an assist alongside Connor McDavid, who now sits atop the NHL's scoring race with 92 points (33G, 59A).

The victory moved the Oilers three points ahead of the Ducks for second place in the Pacific Division with a 27-19-8 record.

The Oilers will continue their eight-game homestand at Rogers Place when they host the San Jose Sharks in another divisional battle on Thursday.