PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Capitals

Jake Walman scored shorthanded 5:14 into the second period to give the Oilers something to build on down 3-1, marking his second SHG of the season and stretching his point streak to four games (1G, 3A), though it was similar to the first period after Rickard Rakell and Evgeni Malkin responded 1:58 apart.

Forward Matt Savoie has goals in back-to-back games after scoring his ninth of the season in the third period.

"The first shift we had in the offensive zone, we had a couple of shot attempts and then made some mistakes," Knoblauch said. "We lost coverage on the first one. They were set up behind the net and their guy beat ours up the ice to create an odd-man rush. I remember the third goal. Just a high tip, not having coverage there. But obviously, giving up three goals in the first five minutes is not good. We weren't ready."

Leon Draisaitl was a surprise addition to the lineup before puck drop after missing the last three games, but the German wasn't able to be much of a factor in a performance where the Oilers collectively gave up too many scoring chances.

"It kind of reminded me of the way we were playing at the beginning of the year. We would outshoot teams, we'd spend more time in the offensive zone, but the chances we were giving up were pretty inexcusable. I think our team is very confident we'll be able to rebound after poor games, and the other night we played 40 terrible minutes and still put in a strong third period. But it wasn't enough to come from behind."