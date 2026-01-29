PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

It was also a historic night for the Oilers' defence after Mattias Ekholm, Darnell Nurse and Spencer Stastney scored four times in 3:49 for the fastest four goals by defencemen in NHL history – the sixth time defencemen have combined for four goals in a period, and the first since the Blues on Nov. 29, 2000.

The Ducks held the lead twice early in the first and second periods, but despite fighting back from the Oilers' four-goal second period to make it a one-goal game on Mikael Granlund's hat-trick goal with under seven minutes left, quick empty-netters from McDavid and Ekholm ended their hopes of a comeback.

Though it was a historic day for Ekholm, the Oilers could be without their Swedish defenceman against the Sharks after Head Coach Kris Knoblauch deemed him day-to-day following the team's practice on Wednesday morning at Rogers Place.

Just as the Ducks have risen in the Pacific Division with the help of their young players, the Oilers will need to prepare for a similar challenge on Thursday when they face a much-improved Sharks team at Rogers Place that's been led by Celebrini in a red-hot sophomore season from the Vancouver native.

“We obviously haven't seen them yet, but they're where they are for a reason,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “I’ve watched them a little bit on TV, and they play hard. They have a lot of skill other than him as well, but it's their structure that's kind of allowing them to have the success that they're having this season. So it's certainly not going to be an easy night.

“We're going to have to prepare for it. We're going to have a good start and kind of play our game. And obviously, when Macklin's out there, you’ve got to be aware and know that he's on the ice. But they have some young guys who can make you pay. They play a fast game, and we'll match that tomorrow.”