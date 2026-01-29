PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

Celebrini sits fourth in NHL scoring with 78 points (27G, 51A) behind Connor McDavid (92), Nathan MacKinnon (88) and Nikita Kucherov (80), having already passed his point totals from last year in what’s been an impressive sophomore season for the former 2024 first-overall pick to lead the Sharks into a tie for the second Wild Card spot with a 27-21-3 record.
A fellow West Coast product and former first-overall pick himself, Nugent-Hopkins has had the opportunity to skate with Celebrini during the offseason and also knows firsthand how hard it can be for a young player with high expectations to excel in this League.
"Extremely difficult," he said. "There's only really a handful of guys that have been able to step in and make the impact that he has so far. So obviously, it'll be a challenge for us tomorrow, but one that we'll be ready for for sure."
The Oilers understand how much more difficult it will be this time around against the Sharks, whom they've beaten in six consecutive games and are 14-1-0 over their last 15 meetings, including seven straight wins on home ice while scoring four or more goals in six of those contests.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledged the threat of Celebrini but reiterated Nugent-Hopkins' comments that younger teams like the Sharks have taken massive strides this season by reinforcing their play style through structure, which the Oilers will focus on as they did against the Ducks to get the win.
"We haven't seen San Jose yet, so it's hard to judge. They might be similar in some ways," Knoblauch said. "Anaheim definitely has young skill, and they play a fast game, but everybody's structured now. If you're going to have success in this league, it's not just going to be free-wheeling and having these young guys score a few points every night. You have to play a structured game, or else you're going to pay for it.
"These young teams are starting to buy into that, and that's going to allow them to have more success."