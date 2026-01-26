PROJECTED LINEUP: Samanski to make NHL debut as Kapanen returns against Ducks

Josh Samanski will make his NHL debut while Kasperi Kapanen will return from injury on Monday night when the Oilers host the Ducks at Rogers Place to continue their eight-game homestand

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – After being summoned from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors earlier this morning, forward Josh Samanski has arrived in Oil Country to make his NHL debut tonight when the Edmonton Oilers continue their homestand at Rogers Place against the Anaheim Ducks.

"It's obviously awesome," Samanski said pre-game on Monday. "Very excited to get things started and just experience my first game. You want to get a chance, so I'm very happy that I can get the opportunity, and I'm looking forward to showcasing my skills."

The 23-year-old German has been putting together a strong first professional season in North America with the Condors, posting seven goals and 21 assists in 39 AHL games as a top-six centre in Bakersfield after spending the previous four years with the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).

"I think getting to North America again for the first time, a little bit of a learning curve," he said. "But I think from staff to players, we did a good job helping me adjust, and I just felt really comfortable from the get-go, so I think I improved my two-way game, and it's been good there."

Only four of Samanski's points in the AHL this season have come on the power play – all assists – and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is excited to see firsthand how Samanski's size, speed, and tenacity will adapt back to the NHL after first seeing the German play during Training Camp and Preseason.

"When he came here, we didn't know what he was going to provide, especially since the coaching staff had never seen him play and didn't know if he was ever going to play in the NHL," Knoblauch said. "He came to Training Camp, had an outstanding camp, made a very strong impression with everybody. He wasn't ready to be in the NHL from day one, but went down to Bakersfield playing the North American game and played really well."

Josh speaks before making his NHL debut on Monday against the Ducks

"He's played a little bit on the power play," Knoblauch continued. "He's got a few points there, but he's been a very good five-on-five player and reliable defensively. We were just talking about Kapanen earlier about having a little more speed to our lineup, a little more tenaciousness and maybe a little bit of physicality, but he's a guy who can get in on the forecheck and play with some speed. He's not going to be trading chances."

"He's pretty reliable, so this is a great opportunity for him, and we're excited to see him."

Samanski's play earned him a place alongside Leon Draisaitl on Team Germany for next month's Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the rookie NHL forward had the chance to touch base with his countryman earlier this morning before taking to the ice together as Oilers teammates for the first time.

"It's amazing," he said. "Obviously, he's a big part of German hockey, and what he's done here is amazing. So I'm really looking forward to it. Very happy that I got to see him before the Olympics."

Winger Isaac Howard was loaned to the Condors in a corresponding move, while the Oilers will also receive a boost from the return of Kasperi Kapanen to the lineup after he missed the last three games with a lower-body injury that he suffered during the first period of a 5-0 win over the Blues on Jan. 18.

"I gotta stop getting hurt because I have to talk to you guys every time I come back," Kapanen joked with the media. "So it's been frustrating. You never want to re-injure your injury, so hopefully, no more setbacks, and I'm just excited to get back out there again."

Kasperi speaks ahead of making his return to the lineup vs. Anaheim

"I'd rather have to talk to you guys about [playing well] than coming back, so like I said, hopefully no more unlucky breaks like that. I'm super excited to get back out there, and it's going to be a tough game. These guys have been playing well, so it's going to be a tough night."

The Finnish forward was playing well prior to his most recent injury alongside Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl on the second line, recording three goals and four assists in eight games after returning from a lengthy 36-game absence on Jan. 6 for another lower-body injury he sustained back in October.

"It's only been eight days since I got hurt, so it hasn't been too long. But whenever you miss games, it always takes a little bit to get back on track," Kapanen said. "But I'm sure the energy level and excitement are going to be there tonight, so hopefully I don't miss a beat."

Andrew Mangiapane will be the forward who comes out of the lineup to make room for Kapanen's return. Goaltender Tristan Jarry will start for the Oilers after stopping 13 of 15 shots in relief of Connor Ingram in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

Monday's morning skate was optional for the Oilers, so lines are subject to change and will be confirmed during tonight's warmups.

Kris speaks as the Oilers get set to host the Ducks on Monday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Ducks below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Roslovic - Samanski - Savoie
Janmark - Lazar - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Walman - Stastney

Jarry
Ingram

