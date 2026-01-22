PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Penguins

EDMONTON, AB – A homecoming for two of our own who now rep the Black & Yellow.

The Edmonton Oilers will welcome back former players and local products Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to Oil Country on Thursday night for the first time as members of the Pittsburgh Penguins when the two sides clash at Rogers Place on Sportsnet West at 7:00 pm MST.

“It's always special to play friends,” Mattias Ekholm said. “It happens in this business, obviously, with trades and whatnot, so I'm sure it'll be extra special for them coming back to Edmonton for the first time. Other than that, I just hope we can get back on track and win a hockey game

"Hopefully, they have a pleasant experience, but not too pleasant.”

It was a much different interaction between Ekholm & Skinner this morning at Rogers Place than what the pair of former teammates became used to during their time together with the Oilers.

Just as Ekholm was being asked by Sportsnet’s Gene Principe in front of the Oilers’ dressing room before Thursday’s optional practice about facing his team’s former netminder, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as Skinner passed by on his way to the visitors’ room at Rogers Place for the first time.

“There he is, huh?” Ekholm said. “We’re talking about you.”

With the cameras still rolling, the two shared a brief conversation in passing before carrying on with their mornings as two former teammates over parts of four seasons with the Oilers that shared a lot more heart-to-hearts than most during their rides together to the airport.

“We lived in the same neighbourhood, so it kind of came naturally about driving to the rink and to the airport,” Ekholm said. “It's a big drive here, so you get a little bit of time to talk about life in general, and usually, like in the playoffs, too, you don't want to get too high or low.

“It’s nice to sometimes have a teammate that you can air things out with if you need to, and sometimes not even talk about hockey at all. So I think we developed a really nice friendship and I appreciate them as a person.”