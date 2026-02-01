GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – Lost in the Wild.

The Minnesota Wild had seven different players record goals, including five unanswered in the second and third periods, to secure the season sweep over the Edmonton Oilers by putting an end to their three-game winning streak on Saturday night with a 7-3 victory at Rogers Place.

The Oilers took two separate leads in the first period off goals from Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, but the Wild answered back quickly both times on the power play and tallied five unanswered goals across the final 40 minutes to earn their third win over the Blue & Orange this season.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello, Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, while goalie Jasper Wallstedt stopped 39 of 42 shots for his second victory in as many starts against the Oilers this season after shutting them out in a 1-0 win back on Dec. 2 in Edmonton.

Goalie Tristan Jarry was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 20 shots, with Connor Ingram stopping seven of nine shots in relief.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each potted their respective 27th and 13th goals of the season in the defeat, and German rookie Josh Samanski recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Jack Roslovic's third-period goal that served as consolation for the Oilers.

Edmonton will wrap up its eight-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs before closing out its schedule before the Olympic break with the second of a back-to-back in the Battle of Alberta on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames.