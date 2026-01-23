GAME RECAP: Penguins 6, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – The Pittsburgh Penguins scored three times during a 37-second span in the first three minutes of regulation and never looked back on their way to securing their third straight victory on Thursday night in a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Anthony Mantha scored twice on Tristan Jarry before captain Sidney Crosby added another tally only 15 seconds later to complete a three-goal stretch in 37 seconds for the Penguins early in the first period, setting the tone for a complete victory over the Oilers to secure the sweep of an Alberta back-to-back.

Despite Jake Walman scoring shorthanded 5:14 into the second period to extend his point streak to four games, the Penguins scored two more times in the frame through Rickard Rakell and Evgeni Malkin to increase the lead to 4-1 before Yegor Chinakov and Matt Savoie traded goals in the final frame.

Walman has one goal and three assists over his four-game point streak, while Savoie now has goals in back-to-back games after registering his ninth goal of the campaign in the defeat.

The Oilers fall to 25-19-8 on the season and will be back in action on Monday against the Washington Capitals.