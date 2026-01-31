PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Wild

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Tristan Jarry will get the start as the Edmonton Oilers aim to extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday night when they host the Minnesota Wild to continue their eight-game homestand at Rogers Place.

"It took a while, obviously, but it's nice to get over that hump and get three wins in a row, and we only have three games left," Zach Hyman said. "So you want to go into the break feeling good, and it's a big opportunity for us."

The Oilers will look to make it easier on themselves after needing a third-period comeback on Thursday to defeat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime, but know they'll be in for a tough matchup against the Wild, who own a 31-14-10 record this season and sit in second place in the NHL's Western Conference.

"Obviously, being able to capitalize when we can has been good, and the way we finished, we've had a long and hard push at the end of the games, and that's what we need to do," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We're very proud of how we play in the third period, and it's typically been our best period over the years, so that's usually when games are won and lost. But we'd like to make it a little easier going into those third periods."

Edmonton will host Minnesota for the second and final time this season after the Wild took both of their previous meetings this campaign, with the Oilers having already gotten a taste of their new-look lineup with defenceman Quinn Hughes in a 5-2 defeat at Grand Casino Arena back in December.

The Wild shut out the Oilers 1-0 in their first meeting of 2025-26 on Dec. 2 at Rogers Place.