PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

The Oilers continue their eight-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Ducks on Monday

Anaheim Ducks v Edmonton Oilers

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers continue their eight-game homestand on Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Amazon Prime at 6:30 pm MST or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Bouchard's hat-trick leads the Oilers in a 6-5 OT victory over Capitals

EDMONTON, AB – One day later, still thinking about that epic Bouchard performance.

After his legendary six-point night in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Evan Bouchard & the Edmonton Oilers will host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in the first of two straight Pacific Division matchups at Rogers Place this week as part of their eight-game homestand.

"I'll put it this way. I'm going to make sure my kids watch that tomorrow morning," Mattias Ekholm said post-game. "I mean, who can do that in the league today or even historically? Like, that's a game where he wins it for us. Obviously, he's out there with some good players too, but as an offensive defenceman, I don't think you can play a better game, honestly."

Bouchard factored in on all six of Edmonton's goals in his 400th NHL game to record his first career hat-trick and three assists, including the keep-in with the net empty that led to Zach Hyman's late equalizer before assisting Connor McDavid's overtime-winning goal as he was tripped in the Oilers' zone.

With 55 points (14G, 41A) in 53 games, Bouchard tied himself for the most points by a defenceman this season with Zach Werenski and Cale Makar.

McDavid had two goals and three assists to retake the NHL's scoring lead from Nathan MacKinnon with 90 points (32G, 58A) in 53 games.

Kris speaks after the Oilers practiced on Sunday at Rogers Place

"Just a really solid, gutsy win," Bouchard said. "That was huge for us being down the last minute, not quitting, and getting the tying goal. It's a big homestand for us, so we really have to build on that and keep it going into the next game."

The Capitals responded quickly to the Oilers all evening and carried separate leads in the third period, holding a 5-4 advantage with less than five minutes left in regulation, but Edmonton kept their game and received heroic individual efforts from Bouchard and McDavid to earn a much-needed win.

"I actually thought we were good. I thought we were the better team of the two out there," McDavid said. "I thought we were unlucky to be down at times, and we just kind of stuck with it. Not the prettiest of wins, but one that we needed, and we'll move on from that."

The victory kept the Oilers (26-19-8) two points back of the Golden Knights (25-14-12) for first place in the Pacific Division, heading into back-to-back games against two more divisional rivals, with both the Ducks and Sharks taking big steps this season and currently occupying playoff spots.

The Ducks sit three points back of the Oilers in third in the Pacific entering Sunday's start of a back-to-back in Calgary, having won their previous six games in a row after beating the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Friday.

The Oilers and Ducks meet for the first of three meetings this season on Monday. Anaheim took three of the four meetings last season, with Leon Draisaitl (4G, 1A) and Evan Bouchard (1G, 4A) leading the scoring with five points each, while Connor McDavid had four points (1G, 3A) in three games.

