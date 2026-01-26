PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

"Just a really solid, gutsy win," Bouchard said. "That was huge for us being down the last minute, not quitting, and getting the tying goal. It's a big homestand for us, so we really have to build on that and keep it going into the next game."

The Capitals responded quickly to the Oilers all evening and carried separate leads in the third period, holding a 5-4 advantage with less than five minutes left in regulation, but Edmonton kept their game and received heroic individual efforts from Bouchard and McDavid to earn a much-needed win.

"I actually thought we were good. I thought we were the better team of the two out there," McDavid said. "I thought we were unlucky to be down at times, and we just kind of stuck with it. Not the prettiest of wins, but one that we needed, and we'll move on from that."

The victory kept the Oilers (26-19-8) two points back of the Golden Knights (25-14-12) for first place in the Pacific Division, heading into back-to-back games against two more divisional rivals, with both the Ducks and Sharks taking big steps this season and currently occupying playoff spots.

The Ducks sit three points back of the Oilers in third in the Pacific entering Sunday's start of a back-to-back in Calgary, having won their previous six games in a row after beating the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Friday.

The Oilers and Ducks meet for the first of three meetings this season on Monday. Anaheim took three of the four meetings last season, with Leon Draisaitl (4G, 1A) and Evan Bouchard (1G, 4A) leading the scoring with five points each, while Connor McDavid had four points (1G, 3A) in three games.