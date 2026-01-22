PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

The Oilers welcome the Penguins to Rogers Place on Thursday to conclude the season series

Pittsburgh Penguins v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers will continue their eight-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:00pm MST or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

The Oilers came alive too late in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Devils

EDMONTON, AB – Welcome back, Stu and Kuly.

The Edmonton Oilers will welcome back Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to Oil Country for the first time since they were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins when the two sides meet at Rogers Place on Thursday night to conclude their season series.

The Oilers acquired goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin from the Penguins in exchange for Skinner, Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick back on Dec. 12, 2025, before they faced their former teams in Pittsburgh only four days later during their last meeting in a 6-4 victory for the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl recorded his 1,000th point on his former teammate Skinner, who allowed five goals on 22 shots in his Penguins debut, while Jarry made 30 saves for his second straight win for the Oilers before being injured in their next game against Boston and missing 11 games.

Skinner lost his first three starts with the Penguins, but has since bounced back with a 5-1-0 record, 1.67 GAA and .931 save percentage in his last six starts. The Edmonton product is starting the first of a back-to-back for the Penguins in Calgary on Wednesday and isn't expected to start against the Oilers.

Tristan speaks about making his first home start vs. New Jersey

Kulak never missed a game for the Oilers over parts of five seasons in Oil Country, including 370 regular-season and playoff games, and scored his first goal as a Penguin on Monday in a 6-3 win over the Kraken. Since the trade, the native of Stony Plain has a goal and two assists in 17 games for the Penguins.

Jarry has been solid for the Oilers despite missing time with a lower-body injury, posting a 4-1-1 record with a 2.48 GAA. .904 save percentage and one shutout in six starts wearing Blue & Orange, having made 20 saves during his home debut at Rogers Place on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to New Jersey.

The 30-year-old made a terrific somersault glove save on Cody Glass during a shorthanded chance for the Devils in the second period, robbing him on the cross-ice pass with the glove and rolling over for an acrobatic save that proved to be the silver lining in a loss where the offence arrived too late for the Oilers.

"Kind of just happened out of the blue," Jarry said. "You never really think to do that or to practice it really. It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing and I was trying to get over there to try and make a save."

Connor talks about playing with Crosby at the upcoming Olympics

Connor Ingram has been equally as good in recent games for the Oilers by allowing one goal or less in each of his last three starts, including a 27-save shutout over the Blues on Sunday that followed Jarry's 30-save clean sheet against the Canucks the previous night in Vancouver.

For captain Connor McDavid, the strong play of their goaltenders has coincided with some of the strong defending they've shown in front of them

"I think the team's playing better," McDavid said. "The team has played a little bit more soundly, I would say, so that always helps. Goaltending kind of goes with how the team goes. There is obviously some room to make a difference, and they've done that. They've both done that, so credit to them."

McDavid & Crosby will meet for the 17th time in their careers, but it'll be the last time they face each other before their teammates on Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026 this coming February, which adds excitement to the matchup for both.

"It's nice to answer a question about playing together as opposed to always playing against," McDavid said. "Obviously, the Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world, and to be able to represent our country on a higher level is special. I know all those guys were picked to play for that team and represent our country are all proud to wear the flag."

