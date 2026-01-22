PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

Connor Ingram has been equally as good in recent games for the Oilers by allowing one goal or less in each of his last three starts, including a 27-save shutout over the Blues on Sunday that followed Jarry's 30-save clean sheet against the Canucks the previous night in Vancouver.
For captain Connor McDavid, the strong play of their goaltenders has coincided with some of the strong defending they've shown in front of them
"I think the team's playing better," McDavid said. "The team has played a little bit more soundly, I would say, so that always helps. Goaltending kind of goes with how the team goes. There is obviously some room to make a difference, and they've done that. They've both done that, so credit to them."
McDavid & Crosby will meet for the 17th time in their careers, but it'll be the last time they face each other before their teammates on Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026 this coming February, which adds excitement to the matchup for both.
"It's nice to answer a question about playing together as opposed to always playing against," McDavid said. "Obviously, the Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world, and to be able to represent our country on a higher level is special. I know all those guys were picked to play for that team and represent our country are all proud to wear the flag."