PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB – Welcome back, Stu and Kuly.

The Edmonton Oilers will welcome back Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to Oil Country for the first time since they were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins when the two sides meet at Rogers Place on Thursday night to conclude their season series.

The Oilers acquired goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin from the Penguins in exchange for Skinner, Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick back on Dec. 12, 2025, before they faced their former teams in Pittsburgh only four days later during their last meeting in a 6-4 victory for the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl recorded his 1,000th point on his former teammate Skinner, who allowed five goals on 22 shots in his Penguins debut, while Jarry made 30 saves for his second straight win for the Oilers before being injured in their next game against Boston and missing 11 games.

Skinner lost his first three starts with the Penguins, but has since bounced back with a 5-1-0 record, 1.67 GAA and .931 save percentage in his last six starts. The Edmonton product is starting the first of a back-to-back for the Penguins in Calgary on Wednesday and isn't expected to start against the Oilers.