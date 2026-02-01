RECAP: 2025-26 Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

Diggsy Harrison takes home the Ruff Ruff Relay as Team Alt cruises to a 41-25 victory over Team Blue in the annual Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers on Sunday at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Team Alt took a huge lead over Team Blue and never looked back in a 41-25 victory on Sunday afternoon in the annual Oilers Skills Competition at Rogers Place, which saw Diggsy Harrison overcome last year's controversy in the Ruff Ruff Relay to win the highly-anticipated event.

After being on the wrong end of a debatable photo finish to Phoebe Stecher last year, the Aussie Doodle of Assistant Equipment Manager Brad Harrison came back stronger to crush the competition in the Ruff Ruff Relay with a time of 7.65 seconds, beating newcomer Goose Walman by nearly two full seconds to lift the coveted 'Golden Bone' in the marquee event of the Skills Competition.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a repeat champion of Accuracy Shooting after beating Curtis Lazar, Trent Frederic and Alec Regula to win this year's event and added 11 points to Team Alt's lead after Team Blue wasn't able to pick up any wins.

The longest-tenured Oilers player then helped Team Alt cruise past Team Blue in Accuracy Passing with a clean sweep before Darnell Nurse came through as the winner of Hardest Shot with a blast clocking in at 102.1 miles per hour, beating Jake Walman in second place (100.1 mph).

Diggsy claimed his crown in the Ruff Ruff Relay with the help of Connor McDavid, setting a new time record, then guest goalie Joaquin Gage stoned the competition in the Shootout Showdown as Team Alt scored on 5-of-11 attempts to take home the 41-25 victory in the Skills Competition.

Watch the full recap on Oilers Plus and read the full results of the Skills Competition below:

TEAM ALT

Mattias Ekholm
Trent Frederic
Jack Roslovic
Connor Ingram
Kasperi Kapanen
Ty Emberson
Alec Regula
Andrew Mangiapane
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Jake Walman
Connor McDavid

TEAM BLUE

Evan Bouchard
Mattias Janmark
Zach Hyman
Curtis Lazar
Matt Savoie
Spencer Stastney
Darnell Nurse
Leon Draisaitl
Tristan Jarry
Josh Samanski
Vasily Podkolzin

Ford FROZEN FAST TRACK (Fastest Skater)

  • Teams are broken up into four teams (two each), featuring one Oilers player on each team.
  • Five points awarded to the team whose group finishes in first place, three points for second place, one point for third place.
  • The highest maximum speed earns his team an extra five points.
  1. Team Podkolzin (1:45) 35.9 km/h
  1. Team Roslovic (1:47) 36.6 km/h
  1. Team Mangiapane (1:49) 35.4 km/h
  1. Team Savoie (1:50) 37.6 km/h
  1. Full FROZEN FAST TRACK recap on Oilers Plus

Team Blue 10, Team Alt 4

DEV_1456

BULLSEYE BATTLE (Accuracy Shooting)

  • Four head-to-head matchups between one player from each team
  • Each player eliminates their own targets after receiving passes from their teammates while alternating shots.
  • The first player to eliminate all their targets advances to the next round.
  • Two points to the team of every matchup winner, and five points awarded to the team of the contest winner.

QUARTER-FINAL

  • Trent Frederic defeats Zach Hyman (4-1)
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins defeats Curtis Lazar (4-3)
  • Alec Regula defeats Matt Savoie (4-2)
  • Connor McDavid defeats Josh Samanski (4-2)

SEMI-FINAL

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins defeats Trent Frederic (4-3)
  • Alec Regula defeats Connor McDavid (4-1)

CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins defeats Alec Regula (4-2)

Team Alt 21, Team Blue 10

DEV_1536

DISH DERBY (Best-of-three Accuracy Passing)

  • Two groups from each team consisting of four skaters and a goalie show off their puck distribution skills to eliminate their own buckets.
  • The first player from each team starts in the neutral zone and flips their puck into their bucket before the next teammate goes.
  • The clock stops after the goalie scores on the opposite net from his crease.
  • The winning team in each heat is awarded five points, second place is awarded three points, and third place is awarded a single point.
  • Team Alt (Trent Frederic, Jack Roslovic, Ty Emberson, Andrew Mangiapane, Connor Ingram) defeats Team Blue (Spencer Stastney, Mattias Janmark, Matt Savoie, Leon Draisaitl, Tristan Jarry).
  • Team Alt (Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jake Walman, Alec Regula, Connor Ingram) defeats Team Blue (Zach Hyman, Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, Josh Samanski, Tristan Jarry).

Full Dish Derby Recap on Oilers Plus

Team Alt 29, Team White 11

Oilers Skills Competition (Feb. 1)

View photos from the Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers at Rogers Place on February 1, 2026. Photo credit: Andy Devlin

HARDEST SHOT

  • Five points awarded to team with hardest shot, three points for second-hardest shot, one point for third-hardest shot.
  1. Darnell Nurse (98.2 mph, 102 mph)
  1. Jake Walman (100.1 mph, 97.9 mph)
  1. Evan Bouchard (97.9 mph, 99.8 mph)
  1. Mattias Ekholm (98.2 mph, 98.3 mph)
  1. Alec Regula (95.5 mph)
  1. Curtis Lazar (92.5 mph, 94.9 mph)
  1. Kasperi Kapanen (92.9 mph, 94.3 mph)
  1. Vasily Podkolzin (79.3 mph, 87.4 mph)
  1. Gene Principe (55.4 mph, 50.4 mph)
  1. Full Hardest Shot Recap on Oilers Plus

Team Alt 32, Team Blue 17

DEV_1721

RUFF RUFF RELAY

  • Five points awarded to the team of the fastest dog.
  1. Diggsy Harrison (Aussie Doodle) 7.65 seconds
  2. Goose Walman (Bernadoodle) 9.74 seconds
  3. Willow Nugent-Hopkins (Golden Retriever) 10.60 seconds
  4. Carlton Bouchard (Golden Retriever) 11.59 seconds
  5. Bubba Lazar (French Bulldog) 16.1 seconds
  6. Rig Roslovic (Golden Retriever mix) 16.56 seconds
  7. Bruce Emberson (American Pitbull) 24.20 seconds

Team Alt 36, Team Blue 22

DEV_1899

SHOOTOUT SHOWDOWN

One point per goal against alumni goalie Joaquim Gage.

TEAM ALT

Hunter The Lynx - GOAL
Mattias Ekholm - NO GOAL
Trent Frederic - NO GOAL
Jack Roslovic - GOAL
Connor Ingram - GOAL
Kasperi Kapanen - NO GOAL
Alec Regula - GOAL
Andrew Mangiapane - NO GOAL
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - NO GOAL
Jake Walman - NO GOAL
Connor McDavid - GOAL

TEAM BLUE

Evan Bouchard - GOAL
Mattias Janmark - GOAL
Zach Hyman - NO GOAL
Curtis Lazar - NO GOAL
Matt Savoie - NO GOAL
Spencer Stastney - GOAL
Darnell Nurse - NO GOAL
Leon Draisaitl - NO GOAL
Tristan Jarry - NO GOAL
Josh Samanski - NO GOAL
Vasily Podkolzin - NO GOAL

Team Alt 41, Team Blue 25

DEV_2135

