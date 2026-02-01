RECAP: 2025-26 Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

EDMONTON, AB – Team Alt took a huge lead over Team Blue and never looked back in a 41-25 victory on Sunday afternoon in the annual Oilers Skills Competition at Rogers Place, which saw Diggsy Harrison overcome last year's controversy in the Ruff Ruff Relay to win the highly-anticipated event.

After being on the wrong end of a debatable photo finish to Phoebe Stecher last year, the Aussie Doodle of Assistant Equipment Manager Brad Harrison came back stronger to crush the competition in the Ruff Ruff Relay with a time of 7.65 seconds, beating newcomer Goose Walman by nearly two full seconds to lift the coveted 'Golden Bone' in the marquee event of the Skills Competition.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a repeat champion of Accuracy Shooting after beating Curtis Lazar, Trent Frederic and Alec Regula to win this year's event and added 11 points to Team Alt's lead after Team Blue wasn't able to pick up any wins.

The longest-tenured Oilers player then helped Team Alt cruise past Team Blue in Accuracy Passing with a clean sweep before Darnell Nurse came through as the winner of Hardest Shot with a blast clocking in at 102.1 miles per hour, beating Jake Walman in second place (100.1 mph).

Diggsy claimed his crown in the Ruff Ruff Relay with the help of Connor McDavid, setting a new time record, then guest goalie Joaquin Gage stoned the competition in the Shootout Showdown as Team Alt scored on 5-of-11 attempts to take home the 41-25 victory in the Skills Competition.

Watch the full recap on Oilers Plus and read the full results of the Skills Competition below: