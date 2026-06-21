RELEASE: Oilers sign Jason Dickinson to five-year contract

The 30-year-old veteran forward signs a new five-year deal with the Oilers at an AAV of $4 million that begins in 2026-27 after arriving from the Blackhawks at last season's trade deadline

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a five-year contract with an AAV of $4.0 million.

Dickinson (6’2”, 200 lbs, 30) was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at last season’s trade deadline and was set to become a free agent in July. He appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Oilers, tallying a goal along with three assists.

Fighting through injury, he also dressed in four postseason games for the club, notching a pair of goals and an assist. Prior to his arrival in Edmonton, he skated in 47 games for Chicago, registering six goals and seven assists.

Through parts of 11 NHL campaigns beginning in Dallas, where he was the Stars’ first-round selection in the 2013 Draft (29th overall), the Georgetown, Ontario native has played in 566 games, recording 75 goals and 97 assists for 172 points along with 212 penalty minutes. In 44 playoff games, he’s added seven goals and five assists.

A valuable penalty killer averaging 150:30 shorthanded TOI over the past four seasons, the left-shot centre has also amassed 869 career hits, 463 blocked shots and 267 takeaways.

Dickinson notches his second on the rebound from Ekholm to make it 3-3

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