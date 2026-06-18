RELEASE: Oilers sign Connor Ungar to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Connor Ungar to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $850,000.



Ungar (6’2”, 205 lbs, 24) divided his 2025-26 campaign among three ECHL clubs as well as the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.



The Calgary native who originally signed with Edmonton out of Brock University in 2024 began the season with the ECHL’s Greensboro Gargoyles where he dressed in four games (2-1-1, 1.42 GAA, .945 SV%) including a shutout versus Tahoe. He was recalled to Fort Wayne in November and won both of his starts for the Komets (1.44 GAA, .944 SV%).



After being lent to the Orlando Solar Bears in December, Ungar promptly served up a 37-save shutout in his debut at Savannah and earned two more during his 19-game stint with the club (7-8-3, 2.66 GAA, .913 SV%).



His consistent play in Orlando resulted in a pair of callups to Bakersfield beginning in mid-December. Ultimately making 13 starts with the Condors, Ungar enjoyed a 9-2-2 record with a 2.51 GAA and .923 SV%. He earned his first AHL shutout in January with a 25-save performance versus the Ontario Reign and rang up wins in his first six starts with the Condors.