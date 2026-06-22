RELEASE: Oilers sign Connor Murphy to five-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Connor Murphy to a five-year contract with an AAV of $4.1 million.

Murphy (6’4”, 212 lbs, 33) was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at last season’s trade deadline and was set to become a free agent in July.

Following a 60-game run with the ‘Hawks in 2025-26, he appeared in 20 regular-season games for the Oilers, tallying one goal along with three assists. He added another six games in the playoffs, adding a pair of goals and an assist while leading Oilers blueliners with 15 blocked shots.

Originally drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes with the 20th overall selection in 2011 and spending four seasons with the club, Murphy is a veteran of 825 NHL games over 13 seasons, including nine years with Chicago before joining the Oilers.

The right-shot defender has averaged 19:20 TOI per game over his career and set a career-high this past season with 218:39 total shorthanded TOI. He’s also registered 1,662 hits, 1,612 blocked shots and 202 takeaways.