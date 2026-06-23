RELEASE: Oilers name Mike Babcock as Head Coach

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday that Mike Babcock has been named as the club’s 19th head coach in team history.

Babcock, 63, brings to Edmonton a 700-418-183 regular-season coaching record over parts of 17 NHL seasons and 1,301 games. Through another 164 games in 14 postseason appearances, he ranks 10th all-time in wins with a 90-74 record.

Born in Manitouwadge, Ontario, and raised in Saskatoon, he is the only coach in hockey history to have guided teams to a Stanley Cup win (2008), an Olympic gold medal (2010, 2014), an IIHF World Championship (2004), and a World Cup of Hockey title (2016).

Beginning his NHL coaching career with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2002 after a pair of seasons leading the club’s AHL affiliate in Cincinnati, he led the Ducks to a 40-27-15 regular season record and enjoyed a 15-6 postseason run to claim a Western Conference banner and a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

After two seasons in Anaheim, Babcock moved to the Detroit Red Wings in 2005 and began his decade-long stay in the Motor City with four straight Central Division titles, along with a Stanley Cup win in 2008. Over the course of 10 seasons, he led the organization to a record of 458-223-105, including five first-place finishes in the Central Division, two Stanley Cup Final appearances and eight 100-point seasons.

The McGill University grad and three-time Jack Adams Award nominee departed Detroit for Toronto in 2015, where he served as bench boss for the Maple Leafs for parts of five seasons, tallying a 173-133-45 record over 351 games.