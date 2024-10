EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced the following transactions on Sunday:

Noah Philp (F) loaned to Bakersfield Condors (AHL)

Olivier Rodrigue (G) placed on waivers

Raphael Lavoie (F) placed on waivers

Drake Caggiula (F) placed on waivers

Josh Brown (D) placed on waivers

The Oilers will open the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets.