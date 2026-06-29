RELEASE: Oilers issue qualifying offers to four players

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have issued qualifying offers to four pending restricted free agents, the team announced on Monday.

Forwards Colton Dach, Roby Jarventie, Owen Michaels and defenceman Spencer Stastney have all received qualifying offers, while the team did not qualify forwards Josh Bloom and Matvey Petrov.

Dach was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks before the NHL Trade Deadline in March in a deal that included Jason Dickinson, recording two goals and two assists in eight regular-season games for the Oilers, along with an assist in five playoff contests.

The 23-year-old local product has produced 20 points (seven goals), 69 penalty minutes and a -18 plus/minus rating over 80 career NHL games with Edmonton and Chicago. He has also played 81 AHL contests with the Rockford IceHogs, recording 23 goals and 30 assists after being drafted in the second round, 62nd overall by Chicago in 2021.