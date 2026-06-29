RELEASE: Oilers issue qualifying offers to four players

Pending restricted free-agent forwards Colton Dach, Roby Jarventie, Owen Michaels & defenceman Spencer Stastney have received qualifying offers from the Oilers

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have issued qualifying offers to four pending restricted free agents, the team announced on Monday.

Forwards Colton Dach, Roby Jarventie, Owen Michaels and defenceman Spencer Stastney have all received qualifying offers, while the team did not qualify forwards Josh Bloom and Matvey Petrov.

Dach was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks before the NHL Trade Deadline in March in a deal that included Jason Dickinson, recording two goals and two assists in eight regular-season games for the Oilers, along with an assist in five playoff contests. 

The 23-year-old local product has produced 20 points (seven goals), 69 penalty minutes and a -18 plus/minus rating over 80 career NHL games with Edmonton and Chicago. He has also played 81 AHL contests with the Rockford IceHogs, recording 23 goals and 30 assists after being drafted in the second round, 62nd overall by Chicago in 2021.

Dach adds a goal to complete his first-ever Gordie Howe Hat Trick

Acquired last December from Nashville, Stastney suited up in 66 games split between the Oilers & Predators in 2025-26 and tallied two goals and eight assists with 20 penalty minutes and a -11 plus/minus, including one goal in 36 appearances in Blue & Orange.

Jarventie made three appearances for the Oilers last season and finished fifth in points on the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, scoring 23 goals and adding 24 assists in 61 games after missing almost a full season in 2024-25 due to injury.

Michaels was signed to a one-year entry-level contract as a free agent by the Oilers in early April after starring for Western Michigan University as captain on their run to an NCAA championship last season, finishing with 13 goals and 13 assists in 39 games.

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