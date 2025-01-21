RELEASE: Oilers honour Canadian Armed Forces

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Appreciation Night will be held tonight when the team faces off against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place, recognizing and honouring the brave men and women serving in the Canadian military.

The Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers is in support of the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (4 Wing MFRCS). This year's CAF Appreciation Night will include a military-themed takeover at Rogers Place, featuring a special puck-drop with distinguished guests, an esteemed flag party featuring senior CAF commanding officers, and performances of the American and Canadian national anthems by Royal Canadian Air Force Band member David Grenon.

The event will also include an intermission shootout with children of CAF members, and numerous veterans and active service members being honoured throughout the evening. In addition, signed Oilers military-themed jerseys will be on display on the concourse of Rogers Place and available for online auction at a later date in support of Homes For Heroes, Wounded Warriors and 4 Wing MFRCS Cold Lake.

"We are honoured to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of Canadian Armed Forces members alongside Oilers fans," said Tim Shipton, EVP, External Affairs, OEGSE. "The brave men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces play a critical role both at home and abroad in safeguarding the citizens and sovereignty of our country, and in recognition of their courage and sacrifice, we are proud to honour the heroes who protect our country."

"Thank you to the Edmonton Oilers for their continued friendship and support of our Canadian Armed Forces members, and for hosting us this evening," said Brigadier-General Wade Rutland, Commander 3rd Canadian Division & Joint Task Force (West). "We look forward to strengthening our community in partnership with the Oilers Foundation for years to come."

In addition to its longstanding relationship with the CAF, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has invested more than $1.1 million dollars towards not-for-profit military support organizations including Soldier On, Homes For Heroes, Wounded Warriors, Royal Canadian Legion, local Military Family Resource Centres, the Oilers Warrior tribute during each home game, and more.

"The annual CAF Appreciation event is a tremendous opportunity to recognize the dedication and sacrifices of CAF members and their families," said Colonel Mark Hickey, Commander 4 Wing & CFB Cold Lake. “For many years, the Oilers Foundation 50/50 draw has made a meaningful difference in the lives of CAF families in Cold Lake. These funds have been instrumental in supporting the 4 Wing MFRCS tutoring program, which helps military children overcome academic challenges caused by frequent relocations. The impact goes beyond improved grades – it fosters confidence and self-esteem in our young learners. We sincerely thank the Oilers and the Oilers Foundation for their continued commitment to supporting CAF members and their families."

"The Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night is an important opportunity to honour and celebrate the selfless service and sacrifices of our military personnel," said Brad Field, President & CEO, Homes For Heroes Foundation. "Their dedication and courage have a profound impact on our nation, and this event allows us to show our gratitude in a meaningful way, both on and off the ice. The Homes For Heroes Foundation is humbled to be selected once again as one of the charities of choice. All funds raised will go directly towards supporting our work within the veteran community that provides a home for our unhoused Veterans, along with wraparound support services, as we empower them to transition back to civilian life. We are profoundly grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oilers Entertainment Group for standing alongside us and supporting our veterans."

"As an organization that was founded to support ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans and their families, Wounded Warriors Canada is proud and honoured to be partnered with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation on this important initiative," said Chief Warrant Officer (ret) Darcy S. Elder, MMM, MSM, CD, Director Business Development, Wounded Warriors Canada. "Military appreciation events provide an opportunity for the community to honour the service and sacrifice made by our past and present Canadian Armed Forces members and their families. Further, the funds raised support our organization's ability to deliver life-changing mental health programs to those who have so selflessly fought to keep our country safe."

OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) has partnered with Soldier On to support the recovery of ill and injured CAF members and veterans by offering opportunities and resources through sports, recreational and creative activities. CAF members will have the chance to participate in a drills and skills session led by Oilers alumnus Ben Scrivens and NHL alumnus Chris Dingman, as well as a shinny game with alumni including Craig MacTavish, Jason Strudwick and others. These events provide a meaningful opportunity for members to connect and share their experiences with one another.

:The collaboration between OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) and Soldier On through the hockey camp has been an incredible tradition for years," said Ryan Vincent, Soldier On Program Regional Coordinator Alberta. "I want to take a moment to emphasize how important this partnership continues to be – not only for the Soldier On members but also for the Edmonton Oilers alumni, who value community and connection. The camp has grown far beyond just a hockey event; we've expanded to include golf, and we've also provided the alumni with a military experience. This event has become a symbol of shared values and mutual respect. Both soldiers and professional hockey players embody qualities such as discipline, resilience, and teamwork. On the ice, these parallels come to life, fostering unique bonds similar to the ones forged between Canadian Armed Forces serving members and veterans during their time in service."

Tuesday’s Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers will be in support of 4 Wing MFRCS, enhancing the quality of life for military families by offering vital services and programs that support their transition into new homes and roles, with tickets are available to anyone in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.