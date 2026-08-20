RELEASE: Oilers heading back to Germany for 2027 NHL Global Series

EDMONTON, AB – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced on Thursday that the Edmonton Oilers will be heading back to Germany next season as part of the 2027 NHL Global Series.

For the first time, the cities of Munich and Cologne will stage NHL regular-season games during the 2027-28 season when Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers return to his native city of Cologne and Lanxess Arena for the second time following their participation in the 2018 NHL Global Series in Cologne and Gothenburg.

The Oilers will be joined overseas by the Boston Bruins, who'll play twice in Munich – the hometown of Draisaitl's German teammate JJ Peterka – with opponents for both teams yet to be determined and details to be announced during the 2026-27 season.