RELEASE: Oilers announce 2026-27 promotional schedule

Single game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale Thursday, August 27 at 10:00 AM

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers announced today that the team’s 2026-27 home schedule will feature 13 unique theme games, including Hockey Fights Cancer, Oilers Next Gen, Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation, Celebrating Oil Country, Fan Appreciation and more. 

Oilers single-game tickets for the 2026-27 NHL season will go on sale Thursday, August 27 at 10:00 AM at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Oilers Theme Games: 

  • September 29 vs Vancouver - Home Opener 
  • October 22 vs Carolina - Indigenous Celebration  
  • November 7 vs Vancouver - Hockey Fights Cancer
  • November 11 vs Philadelphia - Remembrance Day 
  • January 9 vs New York Islanders - Oilers Next Gen 
  • January 13 vs San Jose - Ukrainian Heritage 
  • January 17 vs Winnipeg - Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation
  • February 3 vs Las Vegas - Black Excellence 
  • February 12 vs St. Louis - Lunar New Year
  • February 22 vs Ottawa - Women in Sport 
  • March 9 vs Los Angeles - Celebrating Pride
  • March 20 vs Dallas - Celebrating Oil Country 
  • April 10 vs Winnipeg - Fan Appreciation  

In addition to single-game tickets, a variety of Full, Half and Quarter Season Seat options are also available at EdmontonOilers.com/SeasonSeats. Fans can also text 587-855-5645 to sign up for Oilers texts and be notified when tickets go on sale.  

Oilers South Asian Celebration and Dia de los Muertos games will both return for the 2027-28 NHL season.

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