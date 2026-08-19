RELEASE: Oilers announce 2026-27 promotional schedule

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers announced today that the team’s 2026-27 home schedule will feature 13 unique theme games, including Hockey Fights Cancer, Oilers Next Gen, Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation, Celebrating Oil Country, Fan Appreciation and more.

Oilers single-game tickets for the 2026-27 NHL season will go on sale Thursday, August 27 at 10:00 AM at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Oilers Theme Games:

September 29 vs Vancouver - Home Opener

October 22 vs Carolina - Indigenous Celebration

November 7 vs Vancouver - Hockey Fights Cancer

November 11 vs Philadelphia - Remembrance Day

January 9 vs New York Islanders - Oilers Next Gen

January 13 vs San Jose - Ukrainian Heritage

January 17 vs Winnipeg - Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation

February 3 vs Las Vegas - Black Excellence

February 12 vs St. Louis - Lunar New Year

February 22 vs Ottawa - Women in Sport

March 9 vs Los Angeles - Celebrating Pride

March 20 vs Dallas - Celebrating Oil Country

April 10 vs Winnipeg - Fan Appreciation

In addition to single-game tickets, a variety of Full, Half and Quarter Season Seat options are also available at EdmontonOilers.com/SeasonSeats. Fans can also text 587-855-5645 to sign up for Oilers texts and be notified when tickets go on sale.

Oilers South Asian Celebration and Dia de los Muertos games will both return for the 2027-28 NHL season.