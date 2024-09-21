RELEASE: Oilers announce hockey operations promotion & additions

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have announced additional hockey operations staff:

Warren Rychel – Director, Pro Scouting

Zack Kassian – Pro Scout

Aaron Nagy – Amateur Scout

Erik Elenz – Video & Analytics Coaching Coordinator

Dominik Zrim – Director, Hockey Strategy

David Evanochko – Lead Solutions Architect

Rychel, now in his third season with the Oilers, has been promoted to Director of Pro Scouting. The former NHL forward played 406 games over eight seasons with Los Angeles, Toronto, Anaheim, Chicago and Colorado where he won a Stanley Cup in 1996. Following his playing career, he spent six years as a scout with Phoenix before purchasing the OHL's Windsor Spitfires in 2005. Over 14 seasons leading Windsor, the Spitfires captured three Memorial Cup titles. In 2019, Rychel moved behind the bench to coach the Barrie Colts for one season after selling his ownership stake in Windsor.

Kassian moves from the ice to the pro scouting circuit following a 13-year NHL career including seven seasons in Edmonton. Through 661 games, the forward collected 92 goals and 111 assists along with 913 penalty minutes.

Nagy begins his first season with the club as an amateur scout after four years as president of the OJHL's Georgetown Raiders and more than six years as a player agent with Newport Sports. The Stratford, Ont. native played his junior hockey in London and Owen Sound (1989-92) before spending four years at the University of Western Ontario (1992-96) and one season as a pro in the ECHL.

Elenz joins the Oilers following two seasons as video coach for the Seattle Kraken's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. A graduate of the University of Vermont's Grossman School of Business with a minor in Sports Management, he also worked for the men's hockey program managing their video and analytics for four seasons.

Zrim begins his first season with the Oilers as Director of Hockey Strategy after previously working with the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. A co-founder of the popular website CapFriendly, Zrim brings more than 20 years of experience as a systems analyst and project delivery with companies such as TMX, Ubisoft and BCE.

Evanochko will serve as Lead Solutions Architect with the club's data and analytics group, guiding the technical strategy and development of data-driven solutions to support decision-making across hockey operations. He was formerly the Vice President of Software Development at Conexus Credit Union.