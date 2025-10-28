RELEASE: Oilers announce Heroes of Oil Country Mega 50/50

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the launch of its "Heroes of Oil Country" Mega 50/50 raffle, kicking off with Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night and running until November 8.

This raffle is in support of Homes For Heroes Foundation, Wounded Warriors Canada and 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society – organizations dedicated to honouring and supporting Canadian veterans, active service members and their families.

"We are honoured to partner with the Homes For Heroes Foundation, Wounded Warriors Canada and the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society through the Oilers 50/50 in support of Canadian veterans, active service member and their families," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "These courageous men and women have devoted their lives to safeguarding our nation at home and abroad. Together we can give military families the support they need and honour the sacrifices made in service to our nation."

The Homes For Heroes Foundation supports veterans facing homelessness by providing housing to aid their reintegration into civilian life, alongside resources and services aimed at promoting independent living.

"Homes For Heroes Foundation is deeply honoured to receive support from the Oilers Heroes of Oil Country 50/50 raffle," said says Brad Field, President & CEO, Homes For Heroes Foundation. "These funds will directly advance our mission to provide homes and comprehensive support for unhoused veterans as they rebuild their lives and reintegrate into civilian life. We are profoundly grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oilers Entertainment Group for their ongoing commitment to Canada's veterans."

Wounded Warriors Canada is a national mental health service provider supporting veterans battling post-trauma injuries and their families by providing education, counselling and training to support resiliency and recovery.

"As an organization that was founded to support ill and injured veterans and their families, we are honoured to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation through the Oilers 50/50," said Scott Maxwell, CEO, Wounded Warriors Canada. "As a legacy partner to our Warrior Kids program, the EOCF has provided over $850,000 to help ensure children of our injured veterans and first responders receive access to age-appropriate mental health supports both at camp and online at no cost to their family. We simply could not do this work alone and we're proud to carry forward this partnership alongside the support from Oil country."

The 4 Wing MFRCS enhances the quality of life for military families by offering vital services and programs that support their transition into new homes and roles.

"The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society is very proud to be a beneficiary of the Heroes of Oil Country raffle," said Floyd Perras, Executive Director, 4 Wing MFRCS. "We celebrate with all of the Heroes of Oil Country in congratulating the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation on their milestone 25th anniversary of 50/50 raffles. We have been participants in their 50/50 raffles for over 10 years now, and each time has been incredibly beneficial for our military and their families. The Oilers fans show their pride and gratitude for the Heroes of Oil Country and are very generous with their continued support. It is no surprise why the EOCF 50/50 raffles are the most successful of any organized sport in the world, and we are proud to be a part of their continued accomplishments."

The Oilers Mega 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers features more than 140 early-bird prizes, including Oilers tickets, gift cards, multiple cash prizes, signed merchandise, Luke Combs concert tickets in Toronto and more.

In October, customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza plus a $25 sports bet and a $25 casino games credit from Play Alberta.

In November, customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Mayfield Dinner Theatre, plus a $25 sports bet and a $25 casino games credit from Play Alberta, and three free months of Oilers+ access.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the November bonus raffle running until November 25.

All 50/50 tickets can be purchased from anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.