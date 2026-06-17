RELEASE: Oilers announce four-game pre-season schedule

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers have announced their pre-season schedule, set to take place between Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 ahead of the 2026-27 NHL regular season. A new four game set, due to the expansion of the regular season schedule to 84 games, sees the Oilers face their three Western Canadian rivals over the course of eight days.

Edmonton will host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday, Sept. 19 with the two clubs squaring off again in Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre three days later. Edmonton then travels to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Sept. 24 and finishes the pre-season welcoming the Calgary Flames to Edmonton on Sept. 26. All non-televised Oilers pre-season contests will be streamed on OilersPlus.com.

Oilers 2026-27 Pre-Season Schedule

Sat, Sept. 19 vs. Winnipeg, 6:00 PM MT

Tue, Sept. 22 at Winnipeg, 5:00 PM MT

Thu, Sept. 24 at Vancouver, 7:00 PM MT

Sat, Sept. 26 vs. Calgary, 7:00 PM MT

Ticket information will be communicated at a later date, but fans are encouraged to sign up for alerts by texting 587-555-5645.