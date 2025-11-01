RELEASE: Oilers add Slaggert as Director of North American Recruiting

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday that Andy Slaggert has been added to the club's hockey operations department as Director of North American Recruiting.

Slaggert, 58, joins the Oilers after spending the past 32 seasons with the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish (NCAA) where he served as an assistant coach from 1992 to 2017 before being elevated to the team's associate coach ahead of the 2017-18 season.

He also played forward for Notre Dame for two seasons in 1987-88 and 1988-89.

During his time at Notre Dame, the Saginaw, Michigan native was involved in recruiting 70 future NHL Draft picks to the program and helped lead the team to three CCHA championships in 2007, 2009 and 2013, as well as two B1G championships in 2018 and 2019.