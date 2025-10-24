RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 to honour legacy of Joey Moss

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced Friday that the Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers, running from now until October 26, will be honouring the legacy of Oil Country icon, Joey Moss, marking five years since his passing.

The raffle is in support of Edmonton Down Syndrome Society, Special Olympics Alberta and Winnifred Stewart Association.

For more than 35 years, Joey Moss was a beloved member of the Edmonton Oilers organization, serving as a locker room attendant and leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met – from players and coaches to staff and fans. Beyond his dedication to the team, Joey became a symbol of inclusion and possibility, breaking barriers and stigmas for individuals with Down syndrome and inspiring others to see ability over limitation. His impact continues to shine through the many community programs and initiatives that carry on his legacy, uplifting and empowering people across Oil Country.

To honour his memory, the Oilers still play Joey's favorite song, "La Bamba" by Los Lobos, after every home victory.

"We are proud to partner with the Edmonton Down Syndrome Society, Special Olympics Alberta, and the Winnifred Stewart Association to honour Joey's legacy," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "Together, we're ensuring his impact lives on – supporting, empowering and uplifting individuals with Down syndrome. Joey's influence reached far beyond our organization and team; he inspired an entire community to embrace inclusion, understanding and compassion for people with intellectual disabilities. It's hard to believe it's been five years since his passing – we miss you every single day, Joey, and will carry your spirit forward always."

The Edmonton Down Syndrome Society is committed to empowering individuals with Down syndrome and inspiring them to reach their full potential through programming, resources and peer to peer support.

"The purposeful life that Joey Moss had built for himself with the support of those around him made a huge impact on our community," said Janet Tryhuba, Executive Director, Edmonton Down Syndrome Society. "He brought hope to his friends with Down syndrome. They all want to emulate him and enjoy a life of independence with meaningful and productive opportunities. We are proudly providing expanded supports to families, educators and the community at the Joey Moss Literacy Centre for Excellence with a day program, social and recreational programs, family resources and interventions to the Down syndrome community. We are once again thrilled to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in support of projects that enhance the lives of individuals born with Down syndrome."

Special Olympics Alberta offers year-round sports programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities, promoting inclusion, confidence and connection while empowering athletes to reach their full potential through the power of sport.

"Joey Moss inspired generations with his love of sport, his kindness, and his unwavering team spirit," said Sue Gilchrist, CEO, Special Olympics Alberta. "His legacy continues to remind us that inclusion makes every team stronger. We're honoured that this 50/50 in Joey's memory will help more athletes with intellectual disabilities across northern Alberta experience the same joy and belonging that Joey brought to the rink every day."

Winnifred Stewart empowers adults with intellectual disabilities by advocating for their right to inclusion and belonging, creating opportunities that build stronger, more connected communities for all.

"Thanks to this vital support, alongside the contributions from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 50/50 raffle, we are not just expanding our capacity – we create spaces where dignity, comfort, and community come together," said Emily Ruttan, CEO Winnifred Stewart. "The Joey Moss Memorial Fund honours Joey's incredible legacy while ensuring people with diverse abilities have a voice, a choice, and a place to belong for their entire lives."

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza plus a $25 sports bet and $25 casino games credit from Play Alberta.

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.