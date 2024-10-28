RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supporting Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers will be in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation from now until November 4, helping support the physical and mental health of children across Oil Country through specialized care.

"Supporting the life-saving treatment and care of kids across Oil Country will always be one of the Foundation's main goals, which is why we are proud to once again partner with the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation through the Oilers 50/50," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "With the support of the world's best, most generous and caring hockey fans, we can help ensure kids in Oil Country receive the very best care when they need it the most."

The Stollery Children’s Hospital treats more than 300,000 patients per year, including more than 50,000 emergency departments. The Stollery is also the number one national leader in organ transplants.

"The Stollery is the most specialized children's hospital in Western Canada, which means kids and families can get the help they need when it matters most," said Jennifer Hutchinson, Senior Development Officer at the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. "We are extremely proud of our partnership with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation which goes a long way to making sure Stollery families have access to the best medical experts, specialized equipment and family-centred care services."

In addition to the main jackpot, there are a number of early-bird prizes up for grabs, including signed merchandise, cash, Oilers tickets and gift cards. Customers can also purchase tickets for the November Bonus Raffle running until November 23.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $25 voucher for participating Boston Pizza locations in Alberta and a $50 sports bet for Play Alberta. Starting November 1, customers will receive a $75 voucher for a guest room at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta.

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.