RELEASE: McDavid & Draisaitl named to NHL Quarter-Century Team

Oilers duo joins Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Auston Matthews and Johnny Gaudreau on the squad as players who debuted during the 2010s

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team, the league announced on Saturday.

The dynamic duo in Blue & Orange was part of the group of players who debuted during the 2010s voted to the team by fans, joining Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Auston Matthews and Johnny Gaudreau.

McDavid has scored 361 goals and 721 assists for 1,082 points over 712 career regular season games, plus 39 goals and 92 assists for 131 points in 82 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers captain leads the NHL in points per game since the start of the 2000-01 season at 1.52 during the regular season and 1.60 in the playoffs.

McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy five times, the Ted Lindsay Award four times, the Hart Memorial Trophy three times, the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy once and the Conn Smythe Trophy once.

Draisaitl has tallied 399 goals and 557 helpers for 956 points in 790 career regular season games, in addition to 46 goals and 75 assists for 121 points in 82 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He won the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2019-20 and is a finalist for the Hart Trophy this season while also winning his first Rocket Richard Trophy.

Click here to see all the players selected for the Quarter-Century Team thus far.

