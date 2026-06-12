RELEASE: McDavid & Bouchard named to NHL's First & Second All-Star Teams

EDMONTON, AB – The National Hockey League announced on Friday that Oilers forward Connor McDavid and defenceman Evan Bouchard have been named to the NHL's First and Second All-Star Teams.

McDavid was named First All-Star Team as a center for the sixth time in his career – the most among active players and tied for the second-most all-time with Jean Beliveau, Phil Esposito and Stan Mikita. The all-time leader at center, Wayne Gretzky, won First Team honours eight times.

The Oilers captain posted his sixth straight 100-point season in 2025-26 with 48 goals and 90 assists in 82 games before adding a goal and five assists in six playoff contests.

Bouchard was named to the Second All-Star Team after a career year of 95 points (21 goals) in 82 regular-season games for the Oilers, and a further one goal and six assists in six playoff games.