RELEASE: McDavid & Bouchard named to NHL's First & Second All-Star Teams

McDavid is named to the NHL's First All-Star Team for the sixth time in his career, while Bouchard earned his first honour as a Second Team All-Star with a career-best 95 points in 82 games in 2025-26

GettyImages-2217205636
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The National Hockey League announced on Friday that Oilers forward Connor McDavid and defenceman Evan Bouchard have been named to the NHL's First and Second All-Star Teams.

McDavid was named First All-Star Team as a center for the sixth time in his career – the most among active players and tied for the second-most all-time with Jean Beliveau, Phil Esposito and Stan Mikita. The all-time leader at center, Wayne Gretzky, won First Team honours eight times.

The Oilers captain posted his sixth straight 100-point season in 2025-26 with 48 goals and 90 assists in 82 games before adding a goal and five assists in six playoff contests.

Bouchard was named to the Second All-Star Team after a career year of 95 points (21 goals) in 82 regular-season games for the Oilers, and a further one goal and six assists in six playoff games.

News Feed

RELEASE: Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

WORLDS: Nurse & Canada rally late but fall in overtime to Norway in bronze-medal game

WORLDS: Canada loses Bouchard to injury in quarter-final shutout over United States

RELEASE: Oilers announce hockey operations updates

WORLDS: Howard, Ekholm earn quarter-final spots with United States & Sweden on last day

WORLDS: Samanski, Howard earn big victories with Germany & United States on Day 11

RELEASE: Oilers sign Aku Raty to one-year contract

WORLDS: Samanski, Nurse record assists for Germany & Canada in victories on Day 8

WORLDS: Bouchard records three assists, sets up Canada's OT winner in 6-5 thriller over Norway

WORLDS: Howard, Samanski & Ekholm all produce points for nations on Day 6 in Switzerland

WORLDS: Oilers logging big minutes for their nations after Day 4 in Switzerland

WORLDS: Howard scores twice, Ekholm tallies another in victories for USA & Sweden

WORLDS: Bouchard collects first goal & Nurse adds an assist in Canada's 6-0 shutout of Italy

WORLDS: Nurse has two assists, Ekholm scores for Sweden in Canada's 5-3 opening victory

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Thursday's coaching staff changes

RELEASE: Oilers relieve Knoblauch & Stuart of coaching duties

BLOG: Bouchard, Nurse named to Canada's roster for Worlds

RELEASE: McDavid named finalist for Hart Memorial Trophy