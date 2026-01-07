RELEASE: Josh Samanski named to Germany's Olympic roster

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers prospect and Bakersfield Condors forward Josh Samanski has been named to Team Germany for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, set to be held Feb. 11-22, 2026, in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

The 23-year-old signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers last April and has recorded 25 points (5G, 20A) in 32 AHL games for the Condors during his first full professional season in North America, having spent the previous four in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) with the Straubing Tigers.

Before his first pro season in 2020-21 with Ravensburg Towerstars in the DEL2, the second tier of German hockey, Samanski played a single season each with the OJHL's Brantford 99ers and the OHL's Owen Sound Attack.

Samanski has represented Germany internationally for the past three years, including the 2025 World Championships, where he posted five points (2G, 3A) in seven games. Prior to playing at the senior level, the Erding, GER native played at the U-20 World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Samanski will join Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl with Germany after he was one of the six players named to preliminary rosters last year.