PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

The Oilers can’t afford to be without their best effort in these final two games before the break as they find themselves in a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Vegas Golden Knights, who have a game in hand but have lost seven of their last eight games to open the door for the Blue & Orange.

The Maple Leafs dug themselves a hole of their own after losing six straight games before stopping the bleeding on Saturday with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks that saw William Nylander score the winning tally in his return to the lineup from injury.

Last night, the Buds doused the Flames 4-2 in Calgary in the first of their back-to-back that continues in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Toronto sits six points behind the Buffalo Sabres for the final Wild Card position and and tied for second last in the Atlantic with a 26-21-9 record.

Tuesday’s visit from Toronto at Rogers Place marks a chance for Edmonton to gather valuable points while making sure their game is in the right place in their second-to-last contest before waiting nearly three weeks for their next taste of NHL action.

“I think that the big picture is that we're in a good spot in our division, and we have a chance at winning the division coming back after the break, so that's a great spot to be in,” Draisaitl said. "But I think more importantly, it's about the way the game feels within your group, the way you play games and the momentum you build. I think that's the part where we need to be better, and that's the part where we got to find our groove a little bit and consistently play the way that we need to show up.”