PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

The Oilers will want to tighten up their defensive game after allowing seven goals to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in a 7-3 defeat that ended their first three-game win streak of the season, which came despite allowing 12 goals over their previous three victories and 25 goals over their last five contests.
"We've got to try to limit the odd-man rushes, the breakaways, and give our goalies a chance to see every puck," Mattias Ekholm said. "Some of the games, you come off and you're feeling pretty good about it. But some nights, you're out there and you're just getting hemmed in, and you don't even know how to get out of the D zone. So I don't think that's been the case a lot. I think it's more been the quality of looks that we've given up, and we can't have that."
Having scored 22 goals in those previous five games, the players and coaches know they're not a team that struggles to score, but they know they're at their best when they play solid defence first and let their game build from that.
Ekholm said it's all in the Oilers' heads when it comes to defending, and the process of rounding out their game before the playoffs continues with these final two games before the Olympic break with the chance to set the standard moving forward for the remainder of the regular season.
"We know it's not been good enough defensively," he said. "Obviously, we've been rolling pretty good offensively, and I've been on teams where you are pretty good defensively, but you can't seem to find goals. In my opinion, a lot harder than finding your defence. I'm not saying it's easy, but I'm saying is it's a lot between the ears. I think it's a lot about just putting an emphasis on it, respecting it and knowing that it's hard, it's easy.
"I think it's a mental thing for us. To a man, we gotta emphasize and understand how important it is. Especially come playoff time. We've shown it, but you can't just push a button when that time comes around. We have two more games here. It's a great opportunity to start it and then get some rest and come back and hopefully figure out how we want to play. It's a matter of execution."