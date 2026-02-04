GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 5, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – John Tavares and Matias Maccelli scored 31 seconds apart on the power play in the third period, and Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves on Tuesday night as the Edmonton Oilers closed out their eight-game homestand at Rogers Place with a 5-2 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jake Walman and Kasperi Kapanen each scored for the Oilers, who fought back twice to make it 2-2 less than five minutes into the final frame before the Maple Leafs scored back-to-back on an extended five-on-three power play to take a two-goal lead and ultimately secure their victory on Tuesday.

Matias Maccelli had two goals, while Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs in their third straight victory.

Connor Ingram stopped 25 of 27 shots in the defeat, with Toronto's third goal being an empty-netter from Bobby McMann.

The Oilers finished 4-4-0 on their eight-game homestand and will close out their schedule before the Olympic break with the Battle of Alberta on Wednesday.

"We haven't been playing our best, and obviously, playing eight games in a row at home, you'd like to win more games, but that's how it is now, and we can't do anything about it," Kasperi Kapanen said. "We just need to go into Calgary tomorrow and try to win two big points."