RELEASE: Cold Lake selected for Celebrating Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that Cold Lake, Alberta has been selected as this season's Celebrating Oil Country community, presented by Pathways Alliance.

Now in its fourth year, the program celebrates the great cities and towns that make up Oil Country, highlighting community leaders and associations, grassroots initiatives and the unifying love for the game of hockey.

This year's festivities will kick off in Cold Lake with Oilers Day on Tuesday, March 24, beginning with a civic ceremony featuring Oilers alumni, Hunter the Lynx, the Orange & Blue Ice Crew, and executives and representatives from the Oilers, followed by visits throughout the community to connect with local fans.

On Saturday, March 28, the scene will shift back to ICE District, where fans from Cold Lake will be welcomed into Rogers Place and featured throughout the game as the Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks.

"The unmatched passion and dedication of our fans extends across Oil Country to communities in every corner of the province and beyond," said Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, OEGSE. "We are excited to showcase another community through our Celebrating Oil Country game and recognize their continued commitment and enthusiasm that supports our team every step of the way. We look forward to celebrating in Cold Lake on March 24 and recognizing the community at the Oilers home game on March 28, as we express our appreciation for their support."

"Cold Lake is tremendously honoured to be the Edmonton Oilers choice for Celebrating Oil Country's feature city," said Cold Lake Mayor Bob Mattice. "We have a large and enthusiastic Oilers fan base, and this celebration will allow our residents to enjoy exciting Oilers hockey while building community spirit in Cold Lake. We would like to thank Pathways Alliance for their generous sponsorship and the Edmonton Oilers for the chance to highlight everything Cold Lake has to offer."

"Pathways Alliance is proud to celebrate Oil Country where these strong and vibrant regions emulate community spirit," said Kendall Diling, President, Pathways Alliance. "As an organization that represents the oil sands industry operating in Northeastern Alberta, we're especially pleased to see the Oilers celebrate Cold Lake this year. It's an amazing community that deserves to be showcased."

Every year, the Oilers celebrate a community in Oil Country that makes up a part of one of the most dedicated and passionate fan bases in the world. The celebration includes a delegation from the Oilers organization visiting the town for an Oilers Day, live broadcasts and other feature content spotlighting the town and its people, funding and other support for local minor hockey development, and recognition during an Oilers home game.