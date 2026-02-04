PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flames

EDMONTON, AB – One last Battle before the break.

The Edmonton Oilers travel south to face the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night in the Battle of Alberta to close out a back-to-back in their final game before the NHL breaks for nearly three weeks in February for the Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

The Oilers will be looking to finish on a positive note at the expense of their provincial rivals after another Canadian opponent in the Toronto Maple Leafs came into Rogers Place last night and claimed a 5-2 victory to close out their lengthy eight-game homestand, which finished with a 4-4-0 record.

"We haven't been playing our best, and obviously, playing eight games in a row at home, you'd like to win more games, but that's how it is now, and we can't do anything about it," Kasperi Kapanen said. "We just need to go into Calgary tomorrow and try to win two big points."

"You want to have a better result than .500 at home, obviously," Darnell Nurse added. "There are adjustments that I think our team can make, and we had a. We have a big game against Calgary again tomorrow. We look forward to that, and we'll learn from this."